State slashes rates of COVID-19 testing

July 25, 2020

Bengaluru: In the wake of Coronavirus raging across the State, the Karnataka Government on Friday further lowered RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) test rates to Rs. 2,000 for testing of Government samples in Private Laboratories.

The Government also capped the rate for testing of private samples in Private Laboratories, including screening test and confirmatory test, at R. 3,000 per test, which is inclusive of cost of PPE kit. The price of Rapid Antigen Test of private samples in Private Laboratories has been fixed at Rs.700 per sample.

“There are plenty of testing kits available now and the price too has fallen. Therefore, we have reduced the fee,” said Dr. K. Sudhakar, Medical Education Minister and Member of the State’s COVID-19 Task Force.

The Government has also has made it mandatory for Private Hospitals to procure Remdesivir, a drug that is used to treat a Covid-19 infection, through Government agencies such as Karnataka State Drug Logistics and Warehouse Society.

The Task Force headed by Health Minister B. Sriramulu took this decision in response to reports that the drug is being sold on the black market at exorbitant prices. Reports say a 100mg vial is being sold for Rs. 45,000 while its actual price is around Rs. 4,000.