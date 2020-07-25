281 fresh COVID-19 positive cases in Mysuru; 6 deaths

July 25, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: After periodically reporting 100, 150 and 169 COVID-19 positive cases, Mysuru yesterday broke a record with 281 cases in a single day. With the latest number, it stood second in the State after Bengaluru Urban whose COVID infections today stand at 2,267.

In fact, Mysuru has breached the 2,000 mark and the cumulative positive cases today stand at 2,450.

This has been mentioned in the Karnataka State media bulletin released by the Health Department last evening. Yesterday, six deaths have been reported taking the total to 99.

Eighteen patients have been discharged from the designated hospitals and COVID Care Centres yesterday and the total number of patients discharged so far is 749. That means there are 1,602 active cases.

Of the 1,602 active cases, 229 are being treated and isolated in the designated COVID-19 Hospitals, 67 are in the COVID Healthcare facilities, 477 have been isolated in COVID Care facilities, 159 have been isolated in private hospitals and 670 are in home isolation.

Of 281 cases, 160 are contacts of infected, 53 Influenza Like Illness (ILI), 33 cases have travel history, 13 Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and 22 cases were asymptomatic. Yesterday’s death included a 26-year-old woman. All the six patients were suffering from SARI.

The Health Department authorities have observed a total of 18,834 persons and 16,029 have completed quarantine period and 1,203 are under home quarantine.

The authorities have tested 35,871 samples and of which 33,296 samples have been tested at Government labs and 2,575 samples have been tested in private laboratories.

57 new cases in Mandya

Mandya District reported 57 new cases yesterday and with this, the total number of positive cases has increased to 1,067. There are 317 active cases and 12 deaths reported so far. Out of 57 new cases, 17 are from Mandya taluk, 17 from Srirangapatna, eight from Nagamangala, five from K.R. Pet, four from Maddur, three from Malavalli, two from Pandavapura and one from other districts.

While 39 patients were discharged yesterday and in all, 739 have been recovered and discharged. No deaths were reported yesterday and the district has reported 12 deaths so far.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. M.V. Venkatesh inspected the Containment Zones in Gandhinagar, Ashok Nagar, Police Colony and other areas.

The essential items for those in sealed down areas would be supplied and pamphlets on preventing COVID-19 would be distributed among the people, to create awareness, he said. People should not come out of the Containment Zones, he added.

Nine more cases in Kodagu

Nine fresh virus infections have been reported in Kodagu and the total number of infected has risen to 323.

There are 72 active cases admitted to the designated COVID-19 Hospitals in Madikeri. 246 patients have been cured and discharged and five deaths have been reported so far.

21 infected in Chamarajanagar

Chamarajanagar reported 21 new COVID cases and 20 discharges yesterday. With the fresh cases, the total positive cases have increased to 455. In all, 252 people have been discharged and five deaths have been reported so far. There are 197 active cases and seven are being treated in the Intensive Care Units.

Out of 21 new cases, 10 are from Chamarajanagar taluk, nine from Kollegal and two from Hanur taluk. Most of the fresh cases were suffering from Influenza Like Illness and 10 patients were admitted to the hospital with these symptoms and tested positive.

Nine others are primary contacts, while two from Bengaluru have tested positive. In all, 9,252 patients under home quarantine are being monitored. Out of this, 4,239 are primary contacts and remaining secondary contacts.