MCC records Rs. 46.59 crore property tax collection

5 percent rebate deadline ends on July 31
Mysore/Mysuru: The cash-strapped Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has recorded property tax collection of Rs.46.59 crore from a total of 59,058 property owners so far this fiscal year.
The MCC has announced a 5 percent rebate to property owners for payment of property tax and the deadline for the rebate ends on July 31.
In the past, the MCC used to give the 5 percent rebate for one month from Apr.1 to 30. But due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in March and the regulations that followed, the MCC offered this rebate from May 2 to July 31.
The breakup of the property tax collected (Rs. 96,27,177 from 1,244 property owners) in all the nine MCC Zonal Offices on July 23 alone is as follows:
- Zone-1 : Rs.13,61,817
- Zone-2 : Rs.7,47,461
- Zone-3 : Rs.20,82,129
- Zone-4 : Rs.13,24,731
- Zone-5 : Rs.17,01,243
- Zone-6 : Rs.14,00,990
- Zone-7 : Rs.1,48,592
- Zone-8 : Rs.3,15,393
- Zone-9 : Rs.5,44,821
