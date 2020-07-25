MCC records Rs. 46.59 crore property tax collection
News

MCC records Rs. 46.59 crore property tax collection

July 25, 2020

5 percent rebate deadline ends on July 31

Mysore/Mysuru: The cash-strapped Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has recorded property tax collection of Rs.46.59 crore  from a total of 59,058 property owners so far this fiscal year.

The MCC has announced a 5 percent rebate to property owners for payment of property tax and the deadline for the rebate ends on July 31. 

In the past, the MCC used to give the 5 percent rebate for one month from Apr.1 to 30. But due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in March and the regulations that followed, the MCC offered this rebate from May 2 to July 31.

The breakup of the property tax collected (Rs. 96,27,177 from 1,244 property owners) in all the nine MCC Zonal Offices on July 23 alone is as follows:

  • Zone-1 : Rs.13,61,817 
  • Zone-2 :  Rs.7,47,461
  • Zone-3 :  Rs.20,82,129
  • Zone-4 :  Rs.13,24,731
  • Zone-5 :  Rs.17,01,243
  • Zone-6 :  Rs.14,00,990 
  • Zone-7 :  Rs.1,48,592
  • Zone-8 :  Rs.3,15,393 
  • Zone-9 :  Rs.5,44,821

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Recent Comments
CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching