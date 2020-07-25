MCC records Rs. 46.59 crore property tax collection

July 25, 2020

5 percent rebate deadline ends on July 31

Mysore/Mysuru: The cash-strapped Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has recorded property tax collection of Rs.46.59 crore from a total of 59,058 property owners so far this fiscal year.

The MCC has announced a 5 percent rebate to property owners for payment of property tax and the deadline for the rebate ends on July 31.

In the past, the MCC used to give the 5 percent rebate for one month from Apr.1 to 30. But due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in March and the regulations that followed, the MCC offered this rebate from May 2 to July 31.

The breakup of the property tax collected (Rs. 96,27,177 from 1,244 property owners) in all the nine MCC Zonal Offices on July 23 alone is as follows: