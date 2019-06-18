ICC World Cup-2019: Shakib, Liton steer Bangladesh to big win over West Indies

Shakib Al Hasan (124 n.o.) and Liton Das (94 n.o.) steered Bangladesh to an unbelievable seven-wicket win over former champion West Indies, in the ICC World Cup 2019 match played at Taunton on Monday.

Bangladesh have recorded their highest ever chase and equalled World Cup’s second highest ever chase with this win.

West Indies performance overall was much to be desired with their batsman throwing away their wickets after being well-settled and also faltered a lot in the bowling front by bowling too many short stuff which the Bangladesh batsman countered with ease.

Their fielding and catching was not up to the standard, and they were 40-50 runs short by not adding much runs in the final overs. All credit to the Bangladesh batsmen, especially Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das, both of them batting brilliantly which helped their team register a outstanding win.

Winning the toss and bowling first, Bangladesh struck early by removing the dangerous Chris Gayle (0) caught behind off fast bowler Saifuddin (1 for 6). Evin Lewis (70, 67b, 6×4, 2×6) and Shai Hope (96, 121b, 4×4, 1×6) batted well and consolidated the innings by adding 116-valuable runs for the second wicket.

After the fall of Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (25, 30b, 2×4, 1×6), Shimron Hetmyer (50, 26b, 4×4, 3×6) and skipper Holder (33, 15b, 4×4, 2×6) batted well and West Indies posted a total of 321 for eight in 50 overs. Mustafizur Rahman (3 for 59), Mohammad Saifuddin (3 for 72) and Shakib Al Hasan (2 for 54) were the wicket-takers for Bangladesh.

Record chase

Bangladesh in their reply, created a record by scoring 322 for three in 41.3 overs. Opener Tamim Iqbal (48, 53b, 6×4) and Soumya Sarkar (29, 23b, 2×4, 2×6) added 52-runs for the opening wicket. Shakib Al Hasan took over and batted with a lot of elegance and flair by scoring an unbeaten 124 (99b, 16×4) and along with Liton Das (94 n.o., 69b, 8×4, 4×6) added 189-runs, the best fourth wicket partnership in World Cup matches for Bangladesh and set up an epic win for their team. Shakib Al Hasan scored his second hundred in successive matches in this tournament.

Scores

West Indies: 321 for 8 in 50 overs (Shai Hope 96, Evin Lewis 70, Shimron Hetmyer 50, Holder 33, Nicholas Pooran 25, Mustafizur Rahman 3 for 59, Md. Saifuddin 3 for 72, Shakib Al Hasan 2 for 54) lost to Bangladesh: 322 for 3 in 41.3 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 124 n.o., Liton Das 94 n.o., Tamim Iqbal 48, Soumya Sarkar 29); Player of the Match: Shakib Al Hasan.