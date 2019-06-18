MTC AITA National Tennis Championship: Harshini Vishwanand bags double

It was double delight for Harshini Vishwanand of Hyderabad when she clinched both the U-14 & U-16 Girls Singles titles on the concluding day of the MTC AITA Championship Series Tennis Tournament-2019 played at the MTC Courts here on Friday.

Eighth seeded Harshini Vishwanand, playing a consistent baseline game, scored an upset win over third seeded S.C. Athmika (Karnataka) 6-2, 7-5 and clinched the Girls U-16 Singles title.

Later, top-seeded Harshini Vishwanand completed a fine double by winning the Girls U-14 Singles title beating Harshini Nagaraj (Karnataka) 6-1, 6-2.

Vivan Gupta (Karnataka) and Kabir Chabria (Delhi) won the Boys U-14 & U-16 Singles titles respectively.

The Tournament attracted record number of 230 entries from all over the country. The prizes were given away by MTC President Alagappan.

RESULTS

Final — Boys U-16 Singles: Kabir Chabria (Del) bt Tarun (TN) 6-4, 6-4; Doubles: Tarun/ Adith Amarnath bt K.S. Karthik/ Kabir Chabria 2-6, 6-4 (10-5); Boys U-14 Singles: Vivan Gupta (Kar) bt Mustafa M. Raja (6-2, 5-7, 6-2).

Girls U-16 Singles: Harshini Vishwanand (Hyd) bt S.C. Athmika (Kar) 6-2, 7-5; Doubles: Sreenidhi Amireddy/ Shreya Bhat bt Surabhi Srinivas/ C. Jennifer 6-3, 6-0.

Girls U-14 Singles: Harshini Vishwanand (Hyd) bt Harshini Nagaraj (Kar) 6-1, 6-2.

Mixed Doubles: Tanishk Jadav/ C. Ridhi bt Yashas M. Urs/ Surabhi Srinivas 6-3, 2-6 (10-4).