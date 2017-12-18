ICSI to refund 100 % fees to poor, meritorious students

Mysuru: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced a 100 percent fees refund scheme for meritorious and economically weaker students registering in CS Course in December 2017, in its Foundation and Executive programme.

This initiative of the ICSI during its Golden Jubilee Year is to bring the meritorious students as well as economically weaker students who cannot afford higher education, to the mainstream, by providing free registration to pursue higher education course like the prestigious Company Secretaryship (CS) course.

The fee refund scheme will be open for all students for one month only in the month of December 2017. It will be applicable for the meritorious students who have scored 70 percent marks in 10+2 examinations for Foundation Stage and similar refund if they score 60 per cent in Graduation for Executive Stage.

Refund will be given to economically weaker students who have attained 55 percent marks in 10+2 exams for Foundation Stage and similar refund if they attain 50 percent in Graduation for Executive Stage. This refund shall be through ICSI’s SEFT (Students Education Fund Trust) and all subsequent benefits for conditional fee refund thereafter shall be given to such students.

This is a major step taken by the Institute in promoting excellence in Corporate Governance including various other path-breaking initiatives taken by the Institute for the inclusive growth of youth.

Dr. Shyam Agrawal, President, ICSI, said that through this move, the Institute is expecting to empower the meritorious students and economically weaker sections. The country has abundance of young talent and Institute is taking a lead in nurturing their talent through such noble initiatives, he added.

He urged the members of the Institute to propagate this initiative amongst the prospective students to reach out to the meritorious and economically deprived sections of the society, according to N. Dhanabal, Executive Assistant, ICSI-Mysore Chapter, in a press release.