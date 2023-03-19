Illegal structure being built in Vijayanagar Park

March 19, 2023

Sir,

This is to draw the attention of authorities concerned towards the illegal construction works at the park (opposite Sri Yoganarasimha Swamy Temple) in Vijayanagar 1st Stage.

This construction is an extension of an existing illegal structure located on the footpath. Four pillars have already been constructed encroaching the park area and public road causing inconvenience to the residents. As per the Supreme Court order, this construction is illegal and needs to be demolished immediately. Hence we seek the intervention of authorities concerned.

– Residents, Vijayanagar 1st Stage, 20.1.2023

