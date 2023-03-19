Illegal structure being built in Vijayanagar Park
Illegal structure being built in Vijayanagar Park

March 19, 2023

Sir,

This is to draw the attention of authorities concerned towards the illegal construction works at the park (opposite Sri Yoganarasimha Swamy Temple) in Vijayanagar 1st Stage.

This construction is an extension of an existing illegal structure located on the footpath. Four pillars have already been constructed encroaching the park area and public road causing inconvenience to the residents. As per the Supreme Court order, this construction is illegal and needs to be demolished immediately. Hence we seek the intervention of authorities concerned.

– Residents, Vijayanagar 1st Stage, 20.1.2023

  1. Suresh says:
    March 19, 2023 at 10:15 pm

    The Vijayanagar 1st Stage park opposite Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple is one the best parks in Mysore. It’s huge and full of trees, birds and squirrels. If the construction is illegal then I hope authorities act fast. I would also like to bring another issue about the park. I have seen often that college going students come to park to celebrate birthdays and other occasions and litter all the waste in the park instead putting in the dustbin. Hope some action is take to deter such people and help preserve this beautiful park.

