December 19, 2023

Ilyas Ahmed (74), retired employee of University of Mysore’s Prasaranga, Director of Titan Montessori and a resident of Subashnagar, passed away this morning in city.

He leaves behind his wife, three sons and a host of relatives and friends.

Namaz-e-Janaza will be held today at Masjid-e-Meeraj at Subashnagar after Mogrib (6 pm) followed by the burial at the Muslim Burial Grounds near Tipu Circle, according to family sources.