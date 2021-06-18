June 18, 2021

To express anguish against assault on Covid duty doctors

IMA Mysuru submits memorandum to DC

Doctors attend to patients wearing black ribbon

Mysore/Mysuru: In response to a call from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to observe June 18 as ‘IMA National Protest Day,’ the office-bearers and members of IMA, Mysuru Branch, today registered their protest against instances of assaults on medical professionals with the slogan ‘Save the Saviours.’

They are demanding a Central law to protect doctors against violence. Over 1,000 doctors, who are members of IMA Mysuru are attending duty by wearing black ribbon as a mark of protest. All over the country, around 3,50,000 IMA members are participating in today’s protest.

During the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the entire medical fraternity, right from day one, has been battling at the frontlines. The IMA has lost more than 1,400 of its ‘proactive veterans and dynamic younger ones’ in the battle against Covid-19, said Dr. Anand Ravi, President, IMA, Mysuru, after submitting a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, here this morning, along with Secretary Dr. Chadrabhan Singh.

The memorandum, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stated that there had been violence against doctors on Covid duty in the last two weeks in Assam, Bihar, West Bengal, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and many other places. Doctors have sustained multiple fractures and serious injuries and female doctors face more violent verbal and physical assaults. Every day it is happening.

IMA Mysuru delegation submitting a memorandum to DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham this morning.

The doctors have tried their best to bring these distressing acts to the notice of the Prime Minister, Home Minister, Health Minister and Chief Ministers of various States, said Dr. Anand Ravi.

He said the purpose of holding today’s protest was to bring to the notice of PM about the frequent attacks on doctors on Covid-19 duty and to demand a suitable law to check violence on them.

Former IMA State President Dr. B.V. Rajagopal, former President of IMA Mysuru Dr. Prasanna Shankar and President-Elect Dr. Sujatha Srinivasarao accompanied the IMA delegation to meet the DC and submit the memorandum. Meanwhile, the doctors staged a symbolic protest at K.R. Hospital in city to condemn assault on doctors.