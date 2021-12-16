IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath calls on PM Narendra Modi

December 16, 2021

Mysuru-born economist will be in her hometown for a week from Dec. 18

New Delhi: Indian-American Gita Gopinath, the Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital yesterday. The meeting comes days after the IMF announced that she is being promoted as its First Deputy Managing Director (FDMD). Mysuru-born Gita Gopinath, who was scheduled to return to her academic position at Harvard University in January 2022, has served as the IMF’s Chief Economist for three years.

“Chief Economist of the IMF, @GitaGopinath called on PM @narendramodi,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted along with a couple of photographs from the meeting.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Gita Gopinath’s father T.V. Gopinath, who resides in Mysuru along with his wife V.C. Vijayalakshmi, said that Gita will be coming to Mysuru before taking up her new assignment with the IMF.

“She is in New Delhi now and is busy with a series of meetings and conferences. She will be in Mysuru on Dec. 18 for a week and the family will be on a vacation for some days. Gita will later fly to the US and assume her new responsibilities,” he said.

Gita has been promoted as FDMD under IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva in recognition of her exceptional intellectual leadership in helping the global economy and the global funding body to navigate the twists and turns of the worst economic crisis of our lives.

Gita Gopinath, 49, is the first woman to serve as Chief Economist of the Washington-based global lender for three years.

In particular, the FDMD will take the lead on surveillance and related policies, oversee research and flagship publications and help foster the highest quality standards for Fund publications. PM Modi and Gita Gopinath had last met in 2019.

“I am honoured to become the IMF’s First Deputy Managing Director. With the pandemic, the work of the Fund has never been more important. I look forward to working with my brilliant colleagues to help our membership face these important challenges,” she said in her first statement. “A heartfelt thank you to everyone for sending your best wishes,” she added.