Improve facilities: KRRS warns MMC&RI Dean

April 3, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) has threatened to lay siege to office of the Dean, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI), in case he fails to improve facilities at K.R. Hospital within 15 days.

KRRS President Badagalapura Nagendra told media here on Thursday that the Hospital now was in a very bad shape due to lack of maintenance. Toilets stink and the whole area has become a den of unhygienic condition. Around 8,000 people visit this Hospital daily for treatment. In fact, things had improved when KRRS had launched a stir in 2002 but now it has come back to square one. The situation was not good in other Hospitals like Cheluvamba and PKTB Sanitorium that come under MMC&RI. Need of the hour was to bring all Departments under one head on the lines of Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, he added.

He claimed that Trauma Care Centre and the District Hospital were converted into Vaccination Centre and COVID-19 Care Centre (CCC) respectively but they too lacked basic facilities. He also urged Seth Mohandas Tulsidas (SMT) Hospital authorities to invite Health Minister to inaugurate it in the interest of poor patients.