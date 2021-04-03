Improve facilities: KRRS warns MMC&RI Dean

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) has threatened to lay siege to office of the Dean, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI), in case he fails to improve facilities at K.R. Hospital within 15 days.
KRRS President Badagalapura Nagendra told media here on Thursday that the Hospital now was in a very bad shape due to lack of maintenance. Toilets stink and the whole area has become a den of unhygienic condition. Around 8,000 people visit this Hospital daily for treatment. In fact, things had improved when KRRS had launched a stir in 2002 but now it has come back to square one. The situation was not good in other Hospitals like Cheluvamba and PKTB Sanitorium that come under MMC&RI. Need of the hour was to bring all Departments under one head on the lines of Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, he added.
He claimed that Trauma Care Centre and the District Hospital were converted into Vaccination Centre and COVID-19 Care Centre (CCC) respectively but they too lacked basic facilities. He also urged Seth Mohandas Tulsidas (SMT) Hospital authorities to invite Health Minister to inaugurate it in the interest of poor patients.
I don’t want to call KR Hospital Mysore has Star of Mysore. It is a black SPOT for the nation, no basic cleanliness, Ward boys and Ayas are just for money. Not sure those ward boys and Ayas are doing free service to the public or Hospital paying salary to them, I saw without paying money to them they don’t take patient from one place to other place even if Junior Doctors say or request they give dam to those Junior Doctors. Not sure what is the primary duty of those Ayas, D groups staffs. Since it is govt hospital all poor or BPL card holders only come but those non medical staffs are horrible, I feel everyday they wish critical patient admit and die so that they can make money it is inhuman but it is the true and fact. And Junior Doctors are not having basic patience and empathy to listen to patient and attendees at all, which is unfair Doctors must have patience and positive attitude to listen to the Patients.
Please some authorities who can take decision to maintain the cleanliness and basic Hygiene.
Next is please instruct Aayas, Ward boys and D group staff to give their service for the salary they paid from public tax money. After their good service whoever patient getting discharge they can ask them to pay some money has a gratitude, they shouldn’t force and torture attendees of patient who died and in pain. At least Hospital staff must have humanity.
Now when it comes to Doctors expertise, I really not happy or convinced being a citizen of this nation and tax payer too.
Not sure my comments make any difference or not but still I wanted to share my feedback so that if any authorities who is genuine can do some good things to the nation.
Regards
Mohan Kumar