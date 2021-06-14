In a first, Odisha allows recruitment of Transgenders in Police services

June 14, 2021

Bhubaneswar: In a landmark decision, the Odisha Government has allowed the transgender community to apply for the posts of Constables and Sub-Inspectors (SIs) in the State Police Department.

The Odisha Police has issued a notification inviting applications for recruitment of SIs and Constable posts and making trans people eligible to apply for these vacancies.

The Odisha Police Recruitment Board and Selection Board Constable (Communication) have sought online applications from men, women and transgender people for the appointment of 477 SIs and 244 Constables (Communication), respectively. The application portal will remain open from June 22 to July 15.

The minimum educational qualification for SI post is Graduation and for Constable post is 10+2.

Selection to these posts will be done on the basis of a computer-based test, physical standards and measurement test and physical efficiency test.

Welcoming the decision, Meera Parida, Chairman, All Odisha Transgender Welfare Association, said: “We thank to the Chief Minister and Home Department for taking this decision towards gender equality and the development of the Transgender Community. This step will not only boost their confidence but will also change the perception of the society towards transgender persons.”

The Odisha Kinner and Third Gender Mahasangh, a transgender body, has also welcomed the decision of the Odisha Police and thanked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

“For the first time, a public advertisement has been issued seeking application from transgender people in Government jobs in the State. Including the transgender people in the force will not only boost the confidence of the community, but also change the society’s perception towards transgender people,” Mahasangh Founder-President Pratap Kumar Sahu said.

The Mahasangh, however, requested the CM to give some relaxation to transgender applicants in physical tests as many of the candidates may not be able to compete with men and women in running and other physical activities.

The Odisha Government had earlier decided to recruit transgender people as Jail Warders but a notification is yet to be issued.

In 2014, the Supreme Court had recognised the transgender community as the third gender and ruled that they have equal privileges over the Fundamental Rights enshrined in the Constitution. The Parliament has also enacted the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 to provide the community equal rights akin to other human beings.