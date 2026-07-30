Inauguration of Viveka Smaraka on Aug. 1: SPG takes over all three venues

July 30, 2026

Viveka Smaraka, RK Ashram and RK Vidyashala under security surveillance

IAF conducts landing trials of Mi-17 helicopters at the Oval Ground

Mysuru: In the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on Aug. 1 for the inauguration of Viveka Smaraka (Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre) located on Narayana Shastri (NS) Road, the Special Protection Group (SPG), country’s elite security agency has taken over all three venues — Viveka Smaraka on Narayana Shastri Road, Sri Ramakrishna Ashram (RK Ashram) on KRS Road and Ramakrishna Vidyashala (RK Vidyashala) at Yadavagiri.

The SPG, which has been conducting a comprehensive security check of the venues, convoy routes and helipads, has restricted entries at all three venues where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit. While, the entry has been banned for general public at Viveka Smaraka, people visiting the Ramakrishna Ashram and Ramakrishna Vidyashala are being frisked by the security personnel.

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar and SPG officials also conducted joint security inspections of the roads identified for PM Modi’s convoy.

Landing trials

Meanwhile, Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel this morning conducted landing trials of two Mi-17 helicopters in which the Prime Minister would be travelling after landing at the Mysore Airport at Mandakalli.

Soon after landing at the Oval Ground, the Pilot designated to fly the helicopter carrying PM Modi offered his pranams to the ground. The Indian Air Force officials also held discussions with the district officials after inspecting all three temporary helipads at the ground. They also checked the distance between the helipads and also measured their circumference. With the landing trials scheduled for this morning, the City Police had beefed up security at the Oval Ground by deploying a two-layers of security cover to restrain general public from entering the ground.

However, people passing on the Krishnaraja Boulevard stopped by to watch the landing of the helicopters and to record it in their mobile phone camera.

N.S. Road decked up for PM’s visit

The District Administration has taken all measures for the grand welcome of Prime Minister Modi. While, the convoy routes have got a fresh coat of asphalt, the Mysuru City Corporation has also got the walls of Maharani’s Junior College located opposite Viveka Smaraka and neighbouring compounds painted with Swachh Mysuru symbols and a picture of Mysore Palace.

Meanwhile, LED lights have also been installed on a stretch of NS Road giving it a festive look. Tree saplings have been planted on the medians to enhance greenery. The officials conducted a cleanliness check on Outer Ring Road and interior roads of the city on which PM’s convoy would be moving.