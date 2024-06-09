Increasing green cover in Mysuru: Forest Dept. grows 3.29 lakh saplings at six nurseries

June 9, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Forest Department is actively engaged in various programmes aimed at maintaining ecological balance and green cover. In the current season, a total of 3.29 lakh saplings of different varieties have been planted and distributed across six nurseries under the Mysuru Regional Division of the Forest Department in Mysuru city. These saplings are now available for sale at discounted prices to the public, including farmers.

Under the RSPD (Raising of Seeds for Public Distribution) scheme, the Forest Department has initiated tree plantation activities along the sides of agricultural lands to promote income generation opportunities for farmers.

To ensure affordability, saplings are offered in four different sizes of bags (polythene), each with separate fixed rates. Prices range from Rs. 3 for a bag measuring 6X9 to Rs. 6 for a bag measuring 8X12. Additionally, larger bags measuring 10X16 and 14X20 are also available at affordable rates.

The variety of trees planted by the Forest Department includes Silver Oak, Teak, Wild Gooseberry (Bettada Nellikayi), Neem, Jackfruit, Honge (Indian beech tree), Mahagony,

Jamun, Raktachandana or Red Sanders and Sandalwood, among others.

While some species like Neem and Honge are suitable for planting on roadsides and public areas, commercial plants such as Sandalwood, Silver Oak, Teak, Jackfruit, Jamun, Mahagony and Red Sanders are recommended for farmers to cultivate near their fields and homes so that they can earn extra income when the trees grow fully.

Every year, the Forest Department sells saplings under the RSPD scheme at reasonable prices and this year is no exception with 3.29 lakh saplings made available to the residents of the district.

These saplings from nurseries are proving to be beneficial for various organisations celebrating ‘Vanamahotsava’ events as part of World Environment Day. They are also ideal for planting in school and college premises, community halls, temples, near bus shelters, new layouts and developing areas.

The saplings are currently available in nurseries and can be purchased starting June 9 (today). Range Forest Officers (RFOs) have been assigned to supervise six nurseries: RFO Surendra at Nagawala Nursery, RFO Dhanyashree at Kukkarahalli Nursery, RFO Syed Nadeem at Neelasoge Nursery in T. Narasipur, RFO M.C. Nithin Kumar at Basaveshwara Nursery in Nanjangud, RFO Pooja Yaligar at H.D. Kote Beechanahalli Nursery and RFO Hanumantharaju at Saragur limits Beechanahalli Nursery.

‘Will greatly benefit farmers & public’

As is the tradition every year, the Forest Department has planted saplings under the RSPD scheme, aiming for distribution to farmers and the public. These plants offer numerous benefits to farmers and contribute to environmental conservation efforts. A total of 3.29 lakh saplings have been planted across six nurseries in the district and these saplings, carefully nurtured by the Department, will prove invaluable to farmers. The public must seize this opportunity and contribute to environmental preservation by purchasing and planting trees.— Dr. K.N. Basavaraj, Deputy Conservator of Forests