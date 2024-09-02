Increasing visibility, curbing crime ahead of Dasara: Police intensify Foot Patrolling

September 2, 2024

Mysuru: With just a month left for the Dasara 2024 festivities in Mysuru, City Police have intensified foot patrols across all Police Station jurisdictions. The aim is to boost Police visibility as a crime deterrent.

For the past 25 days, Policemen in all Mysuru city sub-divisions — Devaraja, Krishnaraja, Narasimharaja and Vijayanagar — have been patrolling on foot and on bikes, supplementing the PCR vehicles and 112 emergency response units.

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar told Star of Mysore that the responsibility of the Police Department to maintain law and order has heightened as the city prepares to welcome lakhs of tourists for Dasara.

“We want to enhance our visibility, especially in crowded areas frequented by tourists. The presence of Police reduces the likelihood of crime. Even auto drivers are less likely to overcharge tourists when they see the men in uniform. Additionally, Police can respond swiftly in case of any crime,” she said.

“Personnel from all Police Stations, led by their Sub-Inspectors and Inspectors, are actively participating in this initiative, directly supervised by ACPs and DCPs. They have been assigned two daily patrol slots — 6 am to 10 am and 7 pm to 11 pm. Additionally, we have reinforced the night beat system,” City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar said.

All Station Officers have been directed to strengthen these patrols and conduct special operations across the city’s public places, parks & crowded areas to curb criminal activities. Through these intensified patrols, crimes like chain-snatching, fake accident schemes to extort money, drunken brawls leading to violence, house burglaries and muggings are being effectively prevented.

“In the past three to four days, as part of this intensified effort, Police have been questioning suspicious individuals in public spaces and petty cases are being registered against those harassing morning walkers, young women or loitering suspiciously. Offenders are being warned and released,” Seema Latkar said.

The Police Commissioner revealed that an average of 300 petty cases are being registered daily against nuisance-mongers.

Sub-Inspectors and Police personnel from all Stations are actively visiting parks, roads and other busy areas, gathering information on suspicious individuals to prevent potential crimes.

Those caught harassing young women, the elderly or consuming alcohol in public places are being taken to the Police Station, where petty cases are registered and warnings are issued.