Seven Reduce, Reuse and Recycle Centres to come up in city

September 2, 2024

MCC to replicate Indore Municipal Corporation’s initiative to fight waste in public places

Mysuru: To curb unabated disposal of waste in public places, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is all set to open ‘Reduce, Reuse and Recycle Centres’ (RRR Centres). The process to start seven RRR Centres in different parts of the city is underway.

This follows ‘Indore Model’ of Madhya Pradesh, where the Municipal Corporation has established RRR Centres, taking forward the initiative of Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The representatives of MCC visited Indore on a study tour, before replicating the plan here.

The project of establishing these RRR Centres is taken up at an estimated cost of Rs. 30 lakh, under 15th Finance Commission plan for the year 2024-25 and is approved by the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru. The Centres will come up at the premises of MCC Zonal Offices, with the tender process in this regard already completed. The successful bidders will be building sheds for establishing the RRR Centres.

The RRR Centres will start functioning in another two months. While MCC will bear the cost of investment, it is intended to run the centres in coordination with Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs). It will also function as a Centre to provide alternative materials to check single use plastic. It will supply steel plates and cups on rent for the general public to use them during functions and events, who otherwise largely use plastic utensils.

If the general public hand over any condemned articles including garments to these centres, they will be suitably modified for ‘Reuse,’ with the required facilities in place for processing them. The used clothes will be helpful in the production of cloth bags against plastic carry bags.

The other types of wastes like old rubber tyres, electronic items, paper among several others will also be collected at these centres.

Seven places have been identified to establish ‘RRR Centres’ — J.P. Nagar, Kuvempunagar, opposite MCC Zonal Office-6, Bake Point Circle in Saraswathipuram, Mathrumandali Circle in V.V. Mohalla and two others.

Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), MCC, Mruthyunjaya said “The models of e-wastes will be built to attract the attention of the public. Plans are also on the anvil to pay for the wastes classified as scrap. By using the waste, the process of making dolls and other artefacts will also be taken up at these centres. The overall concept is to reduce generation of waste and encourage reuse of waste among the general public.”