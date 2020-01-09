Incubation Centre to encourage entrepreneurial attitude among students

January 9, 2020

Mysuru: Maharaja Institute of Technology (MIT), Mysuru, has established an Incubation Centre in its campus to encourage entrepreneurial attitude amongst its students. The Centre was inaugurated recently by R. Manjunatha, Director, Airports Authority of India, Mysuru and B.S. Manusudhan, Founder-CEO of Vihaansudhaan Technologies.

The Incubation Centre has a dedicated space of 9,222 sq.ft, which includes a common lounge for discussion and nine office cubicles of 650 sq.ft. each. The spacious Centre has high speed internet connectivity, uninterrupted power supply and separate rest rooms. In just three months since its inception, three out of nine office cubicles of the Incubation Centre are already occupied. The three occupants are Adwiteya Technologies which work on innovative products such as MEMS based sensors, Holosuit which works on Virtual Reality based training and education and Skyfresh Farms Pvt. Ltd. which works on vertical farming. Of the three firms, Skyfresh Farms is a company started and run by a final year student of MIT, Mysuru.

The institution is not charging any fees for providing the office space. Also, if any registered companies / start-ups wish to have their branch opened at the campus may contact College’s Registrar and Public Relations Officer A.M. Aniruddha on Mob: 96202-28022 or [email protected]

