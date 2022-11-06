Incumbent VC’s tenure to end on Nov. 15: Search Panel constituted to select University of Mysore VC

November 6, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The ball has been set rolling by the State Government for the appointment of new Vice-Chancellor for the University of Mysore. With 10 days to go for the incumbent Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar’s tenure to end, the process to select his successor has been set in motion with the constitution of the Search Committee by the Government.

The Search Committee is headed by Prof. M.S. Shivakumar, former VC of CMR University, Bengaluru and has Prof. Prakash Mani Tripathi, Vice-Chancellor, Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Amarkantak, Madhya Pradesh, Prof. Raghavendra P. Tiwari, Vice- Chancellor, Central University of Punjab and Dr. D. Srinivasa Reddy, Director, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine Jammu, Director (additional charge) CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute, Lucknow, as members.

The Principal Secretary, to Government, Department of Higher Education, will be the Convener of the Search Committee. The Search Committee’s responsibility is to finalise a list of three probable candidates and submit the names in alphabetical order to the Higher Education Department as envisaged in Section 14(4) of Karnataka State Universities Act.

The Department will forward the names (after approving one name) to the Governor, who is the Chancellor of Universities in Karnataka, for final approval. The Committee is expected to complete its assignment in one sitting. As the Government has constituted the Search Committee, the aspirants who will apply for the top slot in the Varsity will only grow. Prof. Hemantha Kumar’s successor will head one of the oldest Universities in India. The University was established by Maharaja Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar on July 27, 1916.