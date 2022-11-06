NIA arrests four more in Praveen Nettaru murder
Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) searched multiple locations and arrested four persons in Mysuru, Bengaluru and Dakshina Kannada districts yesterday in connection with the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Nettaru.

The agency searched five locations in Karnataka in the districts of Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru and Hubballi. Four accused were arrested for their active involvement in the ‘conspiracy’ to murder Praveen Nettaru.

The accused have been identified as former Popular Front of India (now banned) Secretary Sulaiman from Mysuru, K. Mohammad Iqbal, K. Ismail Shafi and Ibrahim Sha from Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district.

So far, 10 persons have been arrested in this case. The NIA has announced a reward for information on four accused who are absconding. During the searches yesterday, digital devices and ‘incriminating documents’ were seized from the houses of accused and suspects.

Praveen Nettaru, a resident of Bellare in Dakshina Kannada and District Secretary of BJP Yuva Morcha, was murdered, allegedly by cadres of banned PFI on  July 26. The case was registered at Bellare Police Station. The case was taken over by NIA on August 4.

