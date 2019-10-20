India should shun open glorification of religion to become world leader: MP

October 20, 2019

Mysuru: Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad has said that India can become World No.1 in growth, if it shunned open glorification of caste and religion.

He was speaking after releasing a book titled ‘Sarvajnana Vachanagalalli Arogya Vicharadhare’ edited by Dr. C. Sharath Kumar at a programme organised by Vaidya Vartha Prakashana at Sri Nadabrahma Sangeetha Sabha on JLB Road recently.

Maintaining that no one will benefit from glorification of caste and religion, Sreenivasa Prasad regretted that although India has vast natural resources and a brightly competent Human Resource base, the country is yet to come out of economical sluggishness.

Observing that the country needs books that portray human values and social agenda at this critical moment, the MP noted that decentralisation of power right from villages to the national capital holds the key for sustenance of democracy.

Pointing out that 12th century social reformer Basavanna espoused the cause of humanity and social harmony by setting up ‘Anubhava Mantapa,’ he said that poet Sarvajna had jotted down his thoughts in the form of ‘Tripadis.’ He said that the book has references to health issues that find mention in Sarvajna’s Tripadis.

Stating that he used to spend three hours reading newspapers every day, Sreenivasa Prasad regretted that he cannot read much now as his eyesight was poor.

MLA L. Nagendra said that Dr. Sharath Kumar has served the medical field for over 30 years and has given a new lease of life for countless families.

Earlier, District BJP President M. Shivanna, who inaugurated the programme, said that Dr. Sharath Kumar has made a mark for himself in his profession and as also contributed to the literary world. Dr. Sharath Kumar couple was felicitated on the occasion. Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji graced the occasion.

Former MLC Thontadharya, Mysuru District Chutuku Sahitya Parishat Hon. President Maddikere Gopal, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Y.D. Rajanna, writer Dr. Rathna Halappa Gowda, Dr. M.G.R. Urs, M. Chandrashekar, Latha Mohan, Suma Urs and others were present.

