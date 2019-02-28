India will fight as one, win as one, says PM

Modi addresses one crore booth workers of 4,120 Assembly and 545 Lok Sabha seats from 15,000 locations through NaMO app

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing over one crore booth workers and party workers this noon through his NaMo App as part of a massive outreach programme ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, said India “will fight as one, will live as one, will work as one, will grow as one and will win as one.”

He said that the sentiments in India are at a different level now. “The country is in a new confidence… Everyone feels that what was impossible is possible,” he said. “The country’s heroic youth is showing its strength on the border and across the border. The whole country is one and stands with our jawans. India is going to attain even more strength and development in the times to come,” the Prime Minister added.

The BJP has said that today’s programme, “Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot” was the “world’s largest video conference” as part of the ruling party’s campaign for the Lok Sabha election. The party claimed that Modi’s address will reach approximately 10 crore people across various digital platforms. Today’s interaction was organised simultaneously across over 4,120 Assembly seats and 545 Lok Sabha seats at over 15,000 places.

MP Pratap Simha, MLAs B. Sriramulu and L. Nagendra, BJP leader H.V. Rajeev and others listening to the PM at a special screening organised at Platinum Jubilee Hall of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) at J.K. Grounds in city.

In Mysuru, the interaction was beamed from a giant screen set up at Platinum Jubilee Hall of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute at J.K. Grounds.

Addressing the large gathering spread across the country, Modi said, “When the enemy tries to destabilise India through a terrorist attack, their motive is also to stop the progress of the country. We have to stand like a wall against their motives. We have to show them that this nation would neither stop nor its development would stop.”

“There are some people who, out of their ‘political greed’, want a ‘helpless government’. In such a situation, it becomes the responsibility of booth workers to make people understand what difference a strong government can make to the country. We have stopped the loot of government capital and thousands of crores of rupees of our citizens have been saved. A slight mistake can bring back the era of corruption.,” Modi said.

On a worker’s question over the Mahaghatbandhan, PM Modi said, “This is not Mahaghatbandhan but Mahamilawat. Those who never used to meet each other’s eye, they are sharing a single stage today. This Mahamilawat, aimed at saving Congress, can put the country in an ICU.”

