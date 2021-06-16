Indian Gaur gores Tigress to death in a fight at Bandipur

June 16, 2021

Bandipur: An Indian Gaur has gored a Tigress to death at Bandipur Tiger Reserve. The Tigress had attacked the Gaur for food.

The fight between the predator (Tiger) and the prey (Indian Gaur) is said to have taken place on the road leading to the hill from Uppuneeru Halla Circle, which is a safari area.

The Tigress is aged about 6 to 8 years and the Gaur had gored it with its long horns. The Tigress, which had suffered serious injuries, had died on the spot.

The incident is said to have taken place two days ago and it came to light late as safari is stopped due to COVID-induced lockdown.

The Forest Department staff, who noticed the carcass of the Tigress lying by the side of the safari route near Bettadakatte yesterday afternoon, informed their higher officials.

In a bid to hunt food, the Tigress may have pounced on the Gaur and during the fight, the Gaur is said to have gored the tigress with its horns near its ribs slicing open a part of its body.

The Gaur is said to have gored the Tigress multiple times, injuring it on its face and body. The Tigress, which suffered serious injuries died on the spot.

Bandipur Project Tiger Director S.R. Natesha, Probationary Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) S. Sumeet Kumar Patil, National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) representative and Wildlife Warden Krithika Alanahally, Range Forest Officer (RFO) Muniraj, Wildlife Warden Nanjundaraj Urs, Mangala Gram Panchayat (GP) President Nagaraju and other Forest staff inspected the spot.

Later, Veterinarian Wasim Mirza conducted the post-mortem and the carcass was cremated in front of the officials as per the guidelines.