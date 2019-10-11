India’s President likens JC Wadiyar to Gandhiji

October 11, 2019

‘Both Jayachamaraja Wadiyar and Mahatma Gandhi married tradition with modernity’

Kovind unveils ‘Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Centre for Higher Learning’ plaque

Mysuru: President Ram Nath Kovind compared late Sri Jayachamaraja (JC) Wadiyar, the last Maharaja of erstwhile Mysore State, with Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi as both of them were open to noble thoughts from all sides, inspired by the Vedic advice and along with being firmly grounded by the ethos and values of India, blended Western modernity into it.

He was speaking after inaugurating the year-long birth centenary celebrations of Sri JC Wadiyar at the decked up and illuminated Durbar Hall of the Mysore Palace here last evening.

The President also unveiled a plaque of ‘Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Centre for Higher Learning’, being established by the University of Mysore (UoM) at the foot of Chamundi Hill.

“Jayachamaraja Wadiyar can be best described as the most eminent monarch-democrat. He was an exceptional ruler and an able administrator. Soon after being crowned the Yuvaraja on Sept. 8, 1940, Jayachamaraja Wadiyar enforced a reformed Constitution in the Mysore State,” Kovind said.

Constitutional progress

Quoting JC Wadiyar’s words, “The torch of Constitutional progress has been handed down to me as a family heritage. It is my ambition, as I am sure it is yours, to ensure that its light does not grow dim but will burn ever brighter with the passage of time,” Kovind highlighted that the ruler was one of the first kings to join the Indian Union through the Instrument of Accession, soon after India achieved Independence.

“When the likes of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar emerged in India, many such visionaries were born. The late President S. Radhakrishnan had also described JC Wadiyar as a great Aaradhak (devotee) and a Saadhak (achiever). The land was such that there were examples like Jagajyothi Basaveshwara (Basavanna) who propounded democracy in the 12th century itself. The youths should read the writings of JC Wadiyar and emulate his values and vision,” the President said.

Political thinker and philanthropist

Heaping praises on Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, Kovind said, “He was also a noted philosopher, music exponent, political thinker and philanthropist. He encouraged entrepreneurship across the State and was instrumental in the establishment of an industrial facility in Bengaluru by a company called Hindustan Aircraft in 1940 which later became Hindustan Aeronautics.”

President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind being received at the Mysore Airport in Mandakalli last evening by Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala and Mysuru District Minister V. Somanna. Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath and ZP President Parimala Shyam are also seen.

CFTRI, AIISH

The President expressed happiness to note that the Maharaja had gifted a magnificent Cheluvamba Mansion in Mysore to the Government to start the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI). “Maharaja’s similar donations helped the Government set up the National Tuberculosis Institute in Bangalore and the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) in Mysore,” he added.

Kovind further said, “He was ahead of his times and his contributions are relevant even today. Legendary leaders like Maharaja Wadiyar have shaped the life we lead today. The best tribute we can pay him on the occasion of his birth centenary is to emulate his values and his vision in our daily lives.”

“JC Wadiyar was also concerned about ecology. He was the first President of the National Board for Wildlife. Can we think as to what is unique about this land that nourishes the best of social values and impulses? That was exactly what drove a Maharaja to put his people first,” lauded Kovind.

The 25th Wadiyar king of the Mysore Princely State during the British rule was born on July 18, 1919 and died on Sept. 23, 1974. Jayachamaraja Wadiyar’s father Narasimharaja Wadiyar passed away when he was only 21, who soon faced another tragedy in the death of his uncle Maharaja Krishna Raja Wadiyar.

‘Srividya Sankirtana Sudhalahari’ released

On the sidelines of the event, Karnataka Governor Vajubhai R. Vala released a book titled ‘Srividya Sankirtana Sudhalahari’ in Kannada and Devanagari. The book, published by Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Foundation, contains both literature and musical notes of 94 Karnatak classical music compositions of Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar.

President Kovind’s wife Savita Kovind, Mysuru District Minister V. Somanna, University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, members of Mysore royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Kamakshi Devi, Indrakshi Devi and family’s titular head Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, his wife Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar and others were present.

Earlier, the President was welcomed to the Palace through Jayamarthanda Gate (near Exhibition Grounds). A Guard of Honour was accorded to the First Citizen by the Mounted Police Force.

Musical treat

Later, Madras Engineering Group and Centre, Bengaluru, Madras Regimental Centre, Wellington, Ooty, Maratha Light Infantry Regiment, Belagavi, 61st Cavalry, Jaipur, Karnataka and Kerala Sub-Area, Bengaluru, KSRP-Mounted Police, Mysuru, Karnataka State Police Band, Mysuru and ASC Centre and College, Bengaluru, played impressive music for the VVIPs.

