KRS records 42,000 footfalls in three days

October 11, 2019

Mysuru: The Brindavan Gardens (KRS) in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district, located at a distance of about 15 kms from Mysuru city, saw 42,000 tourists visiting the Dam from Oct.7 to 9, with the city swarmed by tourists on these three days for Dasara festival.

The KRS recorded 25,000 visitors on two days — Oct.7 (Ayudha Puja Day) and Oct.8 (Vijayadashami Day) and 17,000 tourists on Oct.9, the day after Jumboo Savari.

The Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd., (CNNL) which is in-charge of the Dam, had provided vehicle parking facility near the helipad in the outskirts of the Dam and the tourists were taken from the parking facility to the Dam site in KSRTC buses for free on three days from Oct.6 to 8.

This helped in regulation of traffic and smooth parking of vehicles.

The CNNL had hired 15 KSRTC buses for ferrying tourists from the parking facility to the Dam.

The KRS is open for tourists from 8 am till 8 pm on all week days and from 8 am to 9 pm on weekends and public holidays.

The Musical Fountain, the main attraction in the Brindavan Gardens, will be in action from 6.30 pm to 9 pm on all weekends and public holidays and from 7 pm to 8 pm on week days.

The entry fee to KRS is Rs.50 per head for adults and Rs.10 for children, according to CNNL authorities.

