India’s rotating presidency of G20 in 2023: Three-day Think 20 Summit in Mysuru from tomorrow

July 30, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Delegates from as many as 43 nations, including the G20 members, will take part in the Think 20 Summit in Mysuru city from tomorrow (July 31) to Aug. 2. Delegates have started arriving in batches to the city this morning from Hampi, where the Culture Working Group Meeting was held.

The 2023 G20 summit would be hosted in New Delhi in September this year. The annual rotating presidency of G20 is held by India in 2023. The theme of India’s G20 Presidency- is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’. The Third G20 Culture Working Group and the Third G20 Sherpa meetings were held in Hampi from July 9 to 16.

In Mysuru city, the three-day meet will be held at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel on M.G. Road while the accommodation for the delegates have been booked at Hotel Grand Mercure at Moulana Abul Kalam Circle (Highway Circle).

Over 70 rooms have been booked at Grand Mercure and the delegates will head to Radisson Blu for deliberations.

Picture shows a delegate arriving at the hotel where the accommodation has been booked.

Elaborate security and transport arrangements have been made for the delegates. After the deliberations, the delegates will visit the places of tourist interest in Mysuru. On July 31, tomorrow, they will visit Mysore Palace and on Aug. 1, the delegates will visit the Krishna Raja Sagar Dam and the scenic spots in Srirangapatna and on Aug. 2, they will visit Somnathpur.

The Think 20 Summit is the milestone event of G20 India. It will be a gathering of distinguished Task Force members and policy experts from around the world.

It provides an opportunity to collectively showcase ideas and insights on the priorities of India’s G20 Presidency including issues such as macro economics and trade, digital transformation, lifestyle for environment, green transition, global financial order, accelerating Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and reforming multilateralism.

During the Summit, the delegates will have the privilege of releasing the final Think 20 Summit communique and Task Force statements, which will encapsulate the key recommendations and policy proposals developed by the Task Forces — through a year-long process — for the G20 Leaders’ Communique.

In Karnataka, G20 meetings will be held in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Hampi spread over the year. This will give a chance for the visitors to visit the various historical and heritage attractions of the state. These meetings will also provide an opportunity for visitors to witness India’s economic growth and successes along with rich experience in India’s cultural diversity.

Karnataka is poised to get more high-tech cities in the near future, including Mysuru, Hubbali, Mangaluru, Dharwad, central Karnataka and one near Bengaluru, along with a dedicated start-up park.