India’s Vice-President calls Bengaluru a ‘Mini Bharat’ 

June 28, 2026

The State Capital reflects Kempegowda’s inclusive vision, says C.P. Radhakrishnan at 517th birth anniversary celebrations of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda

Bengaluru, June 28 (PIB)- Vice-President of India C.P. Radhakrishnan inaugurated the 517th Birth Anniversary celebrations of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda at the Jnana Jyothi Hall, Dr. Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University, Palace Road, Gandhinagar in Bengaluru.

The event was organised last evening by the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Foundation in the gracious presence of Dr. Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, the Pontiff of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Mutt.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice-President said that Kempegowda was remembered not merely as a ruler but as a leader who governed with a vision for the welfare of the people.

T.V. Mohandas Pai (Chairman, Aarin Capital and Manipal Global Education) is seen receiving the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda International Award from the Vice-President of India C.P. Radhakrishnan and Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Dr. Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji during Nadaprabhu Kempegowda’s 517th Birth Anniversary celebrations last evening; Pic. 2: A.C. Lakshman (retired Forest Department Secretary) receiving the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda National Award.

He noted that Kempegowda envisioned an inclusive city where farmers, traders, artisans, scholars and people of different faiths could live and prosper together, adding that present-day Bengaluru truly reflects that vision as a “Mini Bharat.”

He highlighted that the lakes built by Kempegowda remain vital sources of drinking water and praised his commitment to inclusive development, environmental conservation and the preservation of cultural heritage.

Pic. 1 & 2: M.R. Jaishankar (Founder-CMD, Brigade Group) and Vikram Muthanna (Managing Editor, Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra) receiving the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda State Awards.

Radhakrishnan stressed the need to address Bengaluru’s water scarcity and called for equitable sharing of water among farmers across States. He also expressed hope for an amicable resolution of the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu water dispute and suggested interlinking of rivers as a long-term solution.

Governor of Karnataka Thaawarchand Gehlot, speaking on the occasion, said that Kempegowda transformed Bengaluru into a major city through his foresight and gave priority to water conservation and inclusive development.

Sri Basavamurthy Madara Chennaiah Swamiji of the Sri Madara Chennaiah Mutt in Chitradurga; Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy; Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V. Somanna; Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka; MLA and former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan; President of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Foundation Prof. M. Krishnegowda were present.

Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Awards conferred

On the occasion, the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda International, National and State Awards were presented to achievers in different sectors.

International Award: T.V. Mohandas Pai (Social Sector).

National Award: Sri Basavamurthy Madara Chennaiah Swamiji (Religious Sector) and Retired Forest Department Secretary A.C. Lakshman (Environmental Sector).

State Award: S.V. Ranganath (Administrative Sector), H.A. Ranganath (Education Sector), M.R. Jaishankar (Cultural Sector), B.M. Kokare (Agriculture and Sports Sector), Dr. Vamadevappa (Education Sector), Keshava Amai (Research Sector), Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Managing Editor Vikram Muthanna (Journalism Sector), Jai Prakash Gowda (Literature and Social Sector), Ravikumar (Agriculture Sector), Yashaswini Sharma (Cultural History Revival Sector), Prema Ganesh (Agriculture and Women Empowerment Sector) Rashmi Sawant (Literature and Social Sector), Dr. Trista Ramamurthy (Education and Social Sector), Dharmendra Kumar Arenahalli (Social Sector) and Mahesh Gowda (Social Sector).