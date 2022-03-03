Indira Canteen Reality Check – 5: All well except sub-standard curd rice at canteen opposite Sub-Urban Bus Stand

March 3, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Indira Canteens in city, which caters to the food needs of students, labourers and the hungry, is providing breakfast at Rs. 5, lunch at a cost of Rs. 10 per plate and dinner is provided free of cost by the company which is running these canteens. But of late, customers to these canteens are decreasing.

At the Indira Canteen, located opposite Sub-Urban Bus Stand, though everything is in place including hot water to wash utensils and pure drinking water among others, there is a drop in customers.

Customers to this canteen are very less during Saturdays and Sundays as the number of labourers coming to city decreases during weekends.

During the reality check, Star of Mysore found that the CCTV camera installed in this canteen is not working since many days and the staff have complained to the person in-charge of this canteen.

Canteen cashier Lokesh said that the CCTV camera would be repaired in 2-3 days.

Variety of breakfast such as Chow Chow Bath (Kharabath and Kesaribath), Idly-Chutney, Chitranna, Hulianna, Pongal, Rava Kichadi, Vangibath and other dishes (one dish daily) are supplied on daily basis to this canteen.

Lunch and dinner consists of rice, sambar, curd rice, pickle and papad.

According to customer Ranjith of Nazarbad here, breakfast and lunch are tasty and delicious except for curd rice, which is very watery and tasteless.

Now, the officials concerned should take steps to attract customers and once again customers should throng these canteens, the scene which was seen when these Indira Canteens began functioning.