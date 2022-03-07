Indira Canteen Reality Check – 9: Cleanliness given priority at Sewage Farm Canteen

March 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Cleanliness is given priority at the Indira Canteen located at Sewage Farm in Vidyaranyapuram here. This canteen has facilities such as pure drinking water and hot water to wash utensils. CCTV camera is also working well here. The entire Indira Canteen premises is clean and tidy with MCC Pourakarmikas cleaning the premises now and then.

“When this canteen was started, more than 500 people used to come here for breakfast. But due to COVID pandemic, their numbers have come down by 40 percent and about 350 customers are coming now. Construction workers and other labourers, who used to frequent this canteen for lunch before the outbreak of COVID-19 are now bringing their own food, because of which the number or customers are reduced slightly. But the food supplied to this canteen is fully used and there is no wastage,” says Canteen Supervisor Lakshmamma.

She also said that they keep the canteen premises clean just like their house. “We have kept the canteen clean just like we keep our houses clean because the place we work should be kept clean. Also, we stay here from morning till customers have their dinner, hence cleanliness is a priority here,” she added.

“Each day different food items are supplied here for breakfast. Items like Vangibath, Idly, Lemon Rice, Uppittu-Kesaribath are supplied to the canteen. Over 200 people have breakfast and 150 people have their lunch here. Free dinner is provided to about 100-120 persons daily. Daily wagers, construction workers, push cart vendors, students, auto drivers and others come to our canteen for food,” explained Lakshmamma.

Like in other Indira canteens in city, customers complain about poor quality of curd rice at this canteen too. Javarappa, a customer said “The only complaint her is about the tasteless curd rice. Supervisor Lakshmamma and staff Revathi are doing a wonderful job here. They supply food to customers without grumbling and they take every customer into confidence which makes us happy to come to this canteen.” Customers appreciate the supervisor and her team for their good work.