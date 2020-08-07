Inflow to KRS dam increases
Inflow to KRS dam increases

August 7, 2020

Mandya: With rains lashing Kodagu district and other catchment areas, the inflow to the KRS Dam at Srirangapatna Taluk of Mandya District is increasing by the day in the past few days.

Today, the Dam recorded an inflow of 48,956 cusecs and outflow of 3,156 cusecs. A total of 35.773 TMC of water was released from the Dam in the last 24 hours till today noon.

The water-level at the Dam today stood at 113.85 ft. as against the maximum level of 124.80 ft. 

The Dam has been consistently receiving huge inflows of over 40,000 cusecs every day over the past couple of days and the authorities expect the Dam to be full to the brim within a fortnight.

With the water level increasing steadily, the Dam authorities said that there is no flood threat along the Cauvery river basin as of now and the outflow will be increased in correspondence with the inflow once the water-level reaches the maximum level.

