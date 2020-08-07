SSLC results on Aug.10

August 7, 2020

Bengaluru: Ending the anxiety of lakhs of students over the date of announcement of SSLC exam (2019-20) results, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board will announce the results at 3 pm on Aug.10.

Announcing this to press-persons in Bengaluru this afternoon, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said that the results will be announced on Aug.10 at 3 pm. Pointing out that over 8 lakh students had appeared for the exam held from June 25 to July 4, he said that the results are being announced with the completion of evaluation, tabulation works and all other processes.