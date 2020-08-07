SSLC results on Aug.10
News

SSLC results on Aug.10

August 7, 2020

Bengaluru: Ending the  anxiety of lakhs of students over the date of announcement of SSLC exam (2019-20) results, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board will announce the results at 3 pm on Aug.10.

Announcing this to press-persons in Bengaluru this afternoon, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said that the results will be announced on Aug.10 at 3 pm. Pointing out that over 8 lakh students had appeared for the exam held from June 25 to July 4, he said that the results are being announced  with the completion of evaluation, tabulation works and all other processes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching