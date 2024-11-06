Inquiry not a black mark in my career: Siddaramaiah
November 6, 2024

Mysuru: After facing a two-hour-long questioning by the Mysuru Lokayukta Police, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrived at the Government Guest House, where he was met with a barrage of questions from the media.

While Siddaramaiah initially exited the Lokayukta office with a smile, he appeared visibly irritated at the Government Guest House when reporters asked if the Lokayukta inquiry was a blemish or a black mark on his 40-year-long political career.

His body language reflected his frustration. However, the CM quickly regained his composure and clarified that he had answered all questions posed by the Lokayukta Police and that every response was duly recorded.

He dismissed the accusations as baseless, stating, “There is no reason for me to feel embarrassed; the inquiry was conducted properly, and everything was done according to the law.”

He further emphasised that the decision to return the sites was not an admission of wrongdoing, explaining that his wife decided to return them. “This is not an admission of any mistake,” he said.

He also denied any involvement with the documents related to the case, insisting that no such documents were in his possession. “This case is not my concern; until a decision is made in court, it remains an allegation,” he added. 

