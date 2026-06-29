Installation Ceremony of Lions Club of Mysore Ambassadors 

June 29, 2026

Mysuru: Lions Club of Mysore Ambassadors has organised the Installation Ceremony of Ln. H.K. Prasanna as the President and his team for the year 2026-27 at Hotal Kalyani, Ring Road, tomorrow at 6.30 pm.

Ln. Dr. N. Krishne Gowda, Past District Governor, IPMCC MD 317, will be the Installing Officer. Ln. Dr. R.D. Kumar, President, will preside. Ln. T.H. Venkatesh, District Cabinet Secretary, Ln. A.P. Bharathesh, District Cabinet Treasurer, Ln. Jyothi Manjunath, Region Chairperson, Ln. B. Shivaji Rao, Zonal Chairperson, Ln. M. Shivakumar, Installation Committee Chairman, Ln. K.T. Vishnu, Secretary-2025-26, Ln. Dr. G. Kishore, Treasurer-2025-26 & Secretary-2026-27 and Ln. R. Mallikarjunappa, Treasurer-2026-27, will be present.