‘Inter-caste marriages help in maintaining national integrity’

December 10, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Observing that inter-caste marriages are vital for maintaining the country’s integrity and unity, noted writer Prof. Aravind Malagatti called for making inter-caste marriages mandatory for those who wish to join Hindu organisations such as RSS and VHP.

He was speaking at the seminar on ‘Ban on Religious Conversions’ at the 65th Mahaparinirvan Divas, organised by Karnataka Dalit Welfare Trust, commemorating the death anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at the Institution of Engineers-India (IEI) on JLB Road here on Monday.

Accusing the RSS and VHP of misleading people, Prof. Malagatti said that these organisations were indulged in diverting the attention of people through issues such as ‘Ghar Wapsi’ and Anti-Conversion Law.

Reiterating that making inter-caste marriages mandatory for entering Hindu organisations will help in ending caste and community discrimination, he opined that inter-caste marriages will also bring an end to religious conversions.

Hitting out at BJP leaders for speaking much on Anti-Conversion Law these days, Prof. Malagatti observed that the Law is a breach on the freedom of people to choose their faith.

Noting that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who was upset with discrimination in Hindu religion, converted to Buddhism in his later days, he argued that the Anti-Conversion Law is itself a big menace that the country is facing today.

Pointing out that there was no need for the Government to bring Laws for preventing forced or enticed conversions, he said that the Government must understand that the Constitution itself provides protection against forced conversions.

Stating that Dec. 6 is also the day when Babri Masjid was demolished and Pokhran Nuclear Tests were conducted, he recalled that the then Prime Minister Vajpayee, buoyed by the success of the tests, had smilingly said that ‘Buddha Laughs.’

Noting that Dec. 6 of that year also happened to be Buddha Poornima Day, he said that the Parinirvan Divas will be more meaningful if Ambedkar’s thoughts are widely propagated among the masses.

Columnist N. Diwakar, in his address, expressed concern over rising attacks on people in the name of moral policing.

Accusing the BJP of raising the bogey of religious conversion during the elections in order to gain votes, he charged the party of also preventing Dalits from embracing Buddhism.

Writer Prof. Kalegowda Nagawara, former Sanskrit Varsity Vice-Chancellor Prof. Padma Shekar and others were present.