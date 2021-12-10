Mysuru on the cusp of major development

December 10, 2021

MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh paints a good picture of city at MyRealty-2021

All property-related enquiries, model houses, apartments under one roof

Mysore/Mysuru: The three-day mega property show MyRealty-2021, organised by Builders Association of India (BAI), Mysore Centre and Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) began this morning at Cosmopolitan Club ground in city. This is for the first time such a major exhibition is being held at the Club premises.

Nearly 35 property developers are participating in the expo which also showcases layouts, villas, row houses and apartments along with financial institutions. The public at large can benefit from the availability of various affordable housing projects and loan facilities under one roof. The exhibition will be open from 10 am to 9 pm till Sunday.

The expo was inaugurated by NR Group Chairman R. Guru. Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh, CREDAI Karnataka President Chaitanya Kulkarni, Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda, who is also the President of Cosmopolitan Club, were the guests of honour.

In his address, the MUDA Chairman said that Mysuru is on the cusp of development and has become one of the fastest growing cities in Karnataka after Bengaluru. “Mysuru has a huge potential with a 10-lane expressway till Bengaluru and with flight and rail connectivity. It has become a haven for many builders and many people are opting to buy house sites, apartments and flats in Mysuru. Thanks to its good climate,” he said.

The realty sector that was at its peak two years back has gained momentum now after COVID pandemic and exhibitions like these must be organised every month for more and more tourists to settle here. This would enable a property boom, he said.

On its part, MUDA has planned apartments at different residential areas of the city where MUDA has vacant plots and the plan is to construct 1 BHK and 2 BHK apartments for the middle and lower-middle income category. “We are targeting residents of Mysuru who do not have a house. Also, MUDA will extend full cooperation to builders and layout creators,” he assured.

R. Guru said that reputed builders, apartment and land developers from Mysuru and Bengaluru are showcasing their projects at the expo and are reaching out to customers with finance options also. All these under one roof, he added. MyRealty-2021 Expo Committee Chairman T.N. Parthasarathi, BAI Mysore Centre Chairman K. Ajit Narayan, Hon. Secretary A.S. Yoganarasimha, CREDAI, Mysore Chapter President N.S. Muralidhar and others were present.