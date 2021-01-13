Inter-University Centre for Teacher Education, Regional Institute of Education, Mysuru (RIEM)

Book launch event, University of Mysore (UoM) VC Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar releases the books ‘Reading and Reflecting on Texts’ and ‘Defying Debacles,’ Prof. V.D. Bhat of RIEM delivers welcome address, retd. Profesor of English and Foreign Languages University-Hyderabad Dr. G. Rajagopal and Asst. Professor in English-DESSH-RIEM Dr. Karunakaran B. Shaji will speak about the books, RIEM Principal Prof. Y. Sreekanth chairs the event, RIEM Dean (Instruction) Prof. G.V. Gopal proposes vote of thanks, A.V. Hall, RIEM, 4 pm.
