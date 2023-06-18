International Day of Yoga on June 21: Rehearsal held at Mysore Palace
International Day of Yoga on June 21: Rehearsal held at Mysore Palace

June 18, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Over 500 yoga enthusiasts this morning took part in the rehearsal for the 9th International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations to be held at Mysore Palace premises on June 21. The rehearsal was held at the same venue today.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, who inaugurated the rehearsal, said that Yoga, which originated in India, is being practiced worldwide for good and healthy life. He said that preparations were being made for smooth conduct of IDY celebrations, where thousands of Yoga enthusiasts will perform at Mysore Palace premises on June 21. District AYUSH Officer Dr. Pushpa, students of various Yoga Schools were present.

