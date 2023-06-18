Mysuru province was healthy than England in pre-independence era: Yaduveer

June 18, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family has said “The health situation in Mysore (now Mysuru) province was better than England during the pre-independence era. To corroborate, the founding of National Institute for Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Victoria Hospital and Mysore Medical College and Minto Eye Hospital are the fine examples.”

Yaduveer spoke after inaugurating the two-day mid-term National Conference organised by Indian Society Of Paediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition (ispGhancon 2023 Mid-term), at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel in the city yesterday.

Even before independence, Mysore province had made large contributions to health sector. When studied about the contributions of Mysore province and that of erstwhile Maharaja Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, first it came to be known about the hospitals built during those times and lakhs of people who graduated from these institutions have been rendering service as doctors in the country and also abroad. Mysore, which was the earlier name of Karnataka State, also had many brands. The Wadiyars of Mysore established Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and had also served as the Vice-Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Uttar Pradesh, said Yaduveer.

Doyen of Yoga Krishnamacharya was brought to Mysuru thus making significant contributions to the province. Various postures of Yogasana was also taught and mainly Surya Namaskara that has its roots in Mysuru.

The contributions of Mysuru to Yoga is widely known to the world. With this, significant contributions are also made to the field of health. Ayurveda College was founded to give impetus to traditional healing method along with modern medicine which generally cost more. All these initiatives give an inkling of Wadiyar’s pro-people thinkings, asserted Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

Former Chairman of Indian Academy of Paediatrics and Medical Science expert Dr. Santosh Soans said that “Indian Society Of Paediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition is rapidly spreading across the country, with child specialists on board. It is conducting research and issuing suggestions related to malnutrition related ailments and other health issues among the kids.”

Dr. Soans also batted for providing quality treatment at Government Hospitals on the lines of private hospitals.

He also lauded the efforts of doctors who played a bigger role in saving the lives of the children during COVID-19 pandemic.