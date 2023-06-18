Bus door comes off at Kollegal Bus Stand
News

Bus door comes off at Kollegal Bus Stand

June 18, 2023

Chamarajanagar: Following Amavasya, thousands of women are visiting temples and yesterday a significant crowd of women devotees from various places gathered at Kollegal KSRTC Bus Stand to travel to Male Mahadeshwara Hills.

With the Government providing free bus service to all women, there was a massive rush for the bus heading to the Hills. The high number of people attempting to board the bus resulted in the door breaking. As a result, the women were asked to disembark from the bus and transfer to another one to continue their journey to Male Mahadeshwara Hills.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching