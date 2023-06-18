Bus door comes off at Kollegal Bus Stand

June 18, 2023

Chamarajanagar: Following Amavasya, thousands of women are visiting temples and yesterday a significant crowd of women devotees from various places gathered at Kollegal KSRTC Bus Stand to travel to Male Mahadeshwara Hills.

With the Government providing free bus service to all women, there was a massive rush for the bus heading to the Hills. The high number of people attempting to board the bus resulted in the door breaking. As a result, the women were asked to disembark from the bus and transfer to another one to continue their journey to Male Mahadeshwara Hills.