International Travel Expo in Bengaluru from Aug.25

Mysuru: The Department of Tourism and Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) have jointly organised a three-day Karnataka International Travel Expo (KITE) from Aug.25 to 27 at Hotel Lalit Ashok in Bengaluru.

As a prelude to the Expo, a ‘Connect’ programme was organised at Hotel Lalitha Mahal Palace here this morning in which Tours and Travel Operators, Hotel Owners Association members, Home Stay owners and other stakeholders numbering nearly 50 from Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar participated.

Department of Tourism Secretary T.K. Anilkumar, addressing the stakeholders, said that the expo was a good opportunity to promote tourism activities in the respective places as nearly 500 buyers including 300 from the country and 200 foreign players would be participating.

The plan was to hold the Expo once in two years and this time there will also be opportunity to put up stalls to exhibit various products. The Expo will also help in seeing that infrastructure in places of tourist importance are developed besides there will be efforts by both the Departments for public outreach on social media platforms to reach the international and national players to promote tourism, he said.

The stakeholders including Mysore Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda, Mysuru Travels Association Hon. President B.S. Prashanth and Mysore Travel Mart Hon. President and Chairman C.A. Jaykumar expressed their view at the meeting. Mysuru Zoo Executive Director Ajit Kulkarni, Jungle Lodges and Resort MD Vijay Sharma, Karnataka Tourism Society Chairman Aiyappa and Jt. Secretary Ravindra were present.

