Intl. workshop on ‘Bio-imaging Trends and Applications in Life Sciences”

November 4, 2019

Mysuru: The Department of Biotechnology, JSS Science and Technology University (JSS S&TU), in association with the Departments of Information Science and Computer Science, had organised an International Workshop on Bio-imaging Trends and Applications in Life Sciences recently, as an initiative of TEQIP III. 

Several academicians, industrialists, undergraduate and postgraduate research scholars and students from around Karnataka participated.

This three-day international workshop  provided an opportunity for all the participants to have an experience on current understanding of cell death modalities and the use of bio-imaging techniques to precision control cellular fate. The rightful blend of theory and hands-on exposure provided unique insights into relevance of interdisciplinary work including Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Computational Sciences and                                            Life Sciences. 

Dr. B. Suresh, Pro-Chancellor, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (AHER), who was the chief guest for the inaugural ceremony, spoke about the human’s evolution of interests in aesthetics, prosthetics, bionics and robotics. He further added that the doors of JSS AHER is wide open for scientific collaborations and exchange of ideas, which would benefit students and society, at large.

This was further emphasised by the guest speaker, Dr. Ben Loos, Professor, Department of Physiological Sciences, Stellenbosch University, South Africa. 

Dr. Ben said that the workshop is a unique cocktail of molecular imaging, super resolution imaging, machine learning, bio-modelling and computational biology which makes it one of its kind.

Prof. T.N. Nagabhushan, Principal, SJCE, presided and explained the essence of industrial revolution 4.0 to the students. 

The programme was attended by many other dignitaries of various academic interests.

Dr. M.N. Nagendra Prasad, Head, Department of Biotechnology, welcomed the gathering. Dr. S. Nanjunda Swamy briefed about the workshop to the participants and Prof. S. Maheshan proposed a vote of thanks.

