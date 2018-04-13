IPL-11: Sunrisers score dramatic one-wicket victory over MI

Hyderabad: It was one of the best matches in IPL history for neutral fans to cherish, as Billy Stanlake hit the final ball for four to seal a dramatic one-wicket victory for Sunrisers Hyderabad over Mumbai Indians. The last wicket pair of 23-year-old Australian bowler Stanlake along with partner Deepak Hooda (32 not out) steered SRH to their second straight win. Reigning champions Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, lost their second straight game by a one-wicket margin having been beaten by CSK in the opening match on Apr.7 and as for SRH, they have now won both their matches.

MI scored 147 for eight wickets in their allotted 20 overs and SRH ended up overhauling the score at 151 for 9 wickets.

SRH were cruising towards their victory target of 148 at 73-2 in the eighth over before a collapse made it an exciting finish.

Hyderabad bowlers did their job in restricting MI to 147-8 with wickets at regular intervals having lost the toss without injured leading bowler Bhuvneshwar.

Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma and Billy Stanlake all picked up two wickets each while Rashid Khan and Shakib Al Hasan also bagged a scalp apiece. Evin Lewis top scored for the MI with 29 from 17 balls while all-rounder Hardik Pandya missed out due to injury.

Shikhar Dhawan got Sunrisers off to a flier in their run chase but was dismissed by Mayank Markande for 45 from 28 balls.

Hooda hit a six from Ben Cutting before a couple of hasty singles and then Stanlake’s killer blow off the final delivery of an epic IPL clash.