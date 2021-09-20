IPL 2021: CSK take top spot with win over MI

September 20, 2021

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 20 runs in the first game of the UAE-leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 yesterday.

CSK set up the target of 157 runs in front of MI after their young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad added 88 runs to his name in the first innings where all other batters failed to display their games.

In reply, Kieron Pollard-led MI got a decent start as CSK pacers dominated the game. Saurabh Tiwary was the highest scorer from MI with his fifty runs as no other batsman has managed to score more than 20 runs in a 157-run chase for MI.

Dwayne Bravo (3/25) was the leading wicket-taker for CSK followed by Deepak Chahar (2/19). With this win, MS Dhoni-led side have topped points table with 12 points in 8 matches. While Defending Champions MI still sit at the fourth spot with eight points.

Brief Scores

CSK: 156/6 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 88*, Ravindra Jadeja 26; Adam Milne 2/21) beat MI: 136/8 (Saurabh Tiwary 50*, Quinton de Kock 17; Dwayne Bravo 3/25) by 20 runs; Man of the Match: Ruturaj Gaikwad of CSK.