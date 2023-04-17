IPL: Hardik Pandya joins elite list

April 17, 2023

Becomes only 2nd Indian to achieve this feat

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya yesterday achieved a significant milestone by scoring 2000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Pandya achieved the feat during a match against Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium here.

Pandya achieved this feat as he smashed the crucial runs in the eighth over, smashing a carrom ball from off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin over mid-off/ extra cover. Pandya, who started the game just 16 runs shy of the 2000-run mark, has now joined an elite group of IPL players who have scored 2000 runs and taken 50 wickets. The hard-hitting all-rounder has taken 50 wickets in the IPL over a nine-year and 100-match career.

Only Shane Watson, Andre Russell, Ravindra Jadeja, Kieron Pollard, and Jacques Kallis have accomplished this feat in the IPL. Pandya’s outstanding performance has cemented his place among the league’s most successful all-rounders.

Coming to the Sunday’s match, Shimron Hetmyer and Sanju Samson played sensational knocks as Rajasthan Royals defeated Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets.

Chasing 178, Rajasthan Royals found the going tough but Samson’s 60 off 32 and Hetmyer’s 56 not out off 26 took them through. Earlier, David Miller and Shubman Gill had steered Gujarat Titans to 177 for 7 in 20 overs. While Gill’s 45 off 34 provided a good start to Gujarat Titans, Miller’s 46 off 30 gave late impetus. Abhinav Manohar also scored quickfire 27.

Sandeep Sharma was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2 for 25. RR skipper Sanju Samson had won the toss and opted to bowl in the game.