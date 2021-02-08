IPS Officer files dowry harassment case

February 8, 2021

Bengaluru: Vartika Katiyar, a 2010-batch Karnataka IPS Officer, who had served as the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kodagu district, has filed a complaint of dowry-related violence and harassment against her husband, IFS Officer, Niteen Subhash Yeola and his family in Bengaluru.

In her complaint, Vartika, who is now the Superintendent at KSRP Training and Research Centre has stated that she allegedly underwent years of financial, emotional and physical abuse at the hands of her husband Niteen and his family members, which also resulted in an injury in 2016. Based on her complaint, Cubbon Park Police have registered a case and have mentioned the names of seven accused including Yeola, her mother-in-law and brother in-law among others. Niteen is named as accused number 1 (A1).

Vartika has stated that she married Niteen, a 2009 batch IFS Officer in 2011 and the expenses for the engagement and marriage were borne by her parents. After marriage, the family started abusing her for no reason and caused her mental torture, she said.

After three months of marriage, they demanded money from her and threatened a divorce in case she failed to give Rs. 3 lakh. As days went by, the harassment continued and now Vartika has lodged a complaint.