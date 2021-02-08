CNNL to prepare DPR for Garden at Kabini Dam: Minister Jarkiholi

February 8, 2021

Bengaluru: Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said that Cauvery Niravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) has been instructed to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed garden on 50-acre land below Kabini Dam in H.D. Kote taluk of Mysuru district.

Replying to Sandesh Nagaraj during Question Hour in the State Legislative Council here recently, he said that 75-acre land was lying unused. Out of which, 50-acre would be developed to raise a beautiful garden and make it as a tourist spot.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has promised to release Rs. 100 crore for this project.

‘No proposal on four-laning of State Highway-33’

Answering a query on four-laning of State Highway-33 (Mysuru-H.D. Kote Road), PWD Minister Govind Karjol said that there was no such proposal before the Government.

The State was facing financial crisis due to COVID-19 and available funds were being spent on ongoing works. Under these circumstances, the Govt. has no plans for upgrading Mysuru-H.D. Kote Road.