CNNL to prepare DPR for Garden at Kabini Dam: Minister Jarkiholi
News

CNNL to prepare DPR for Garden at Kabini Dam: Minister Jarkiholi

February 8, 2021

Bengaluru: Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said that Cauvery Niravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) has been instructed to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed garden on 50-acre land below Kabini Dam in H.D. Kote taluk of Mysuru district.

Replying to Sandesh Nagaraj during Question Hour in the State Legislative Council here recently, he said that 75-acre land was lying unused. Out of which, 50-acre would be developed to raise a beautiful garden and make it as a tourist spot. 

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has promised to release Rs. 100 crore for this project.

‘No proposal on four-laning of State Highway-33’

Answering a query on four-laning of State Highway-33 (Mysuru-H.D. Kote Road), PWD Minister Govind Karjol said that there was no such proposal before the Government.

The State was facing financial crisis due to COVID-19 and available funds were being spent on ongoing works. Under these circumstances, the Govt. has no plans for upgrading Mysuru-H.D. Kote Road.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching