15,000 people visit Roots and Tuber Mela

February 8, 2021

Two-day event records Rs. 12 lakh turnover

Mysore/Mysuru: The two-day Roots and Tuber Mela, organised by Sahaja Samrudha and Rotary Club of Mysore West at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry, concluded yesterday.

The 2-day event saw over 15,000 visitors and more than Rs. 12 lakh turnover, said Krishna Prasad of Sahaja Samrudha.

The use of roots and tubers as a popular source of vitamins and protein had been forgotten, especially in urban places, he said and added that the Mela was held to promote its cultivation in the backyard.

Visitors not only purchased roots and tubers but also savoured various delicacies made using them at the venue.

Cooking contest: A cooking contest held on day-2 saw 12 participants preparing various dishes including medicinal jamoon using roots, samosa with sweet potato as a filler, karjikai, laddu, poori, payasam, tuber palya and roti, purple yam playa and juice. P. Hegde bagged first place while Manjula Prakash and Rathi Santoshi bagged second and third place respectively.