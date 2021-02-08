15,000 people visit Roots and Tuber Mela
News

15,000 people visit Roots and Tuber Mela

February 8, 2021

Two-day event records Rs. 12 lakh turnover

Mysore/Mysuru: The two-day Roots and Tuber Mela, organised by Sahaja Samrudha and Rotary Club of Mysore West at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry, concluded yesterday. 

The 2-day event saw over 15,000 visitors and more than Rs. 12 lakh turnover, said Krishna Prasad of Sahaja Samrudha.

The use of roots and tubers as a popular source of vitamins and protein had been forgotten, especially in urban places, he said and added that the Mela was held to promote its cultivation in the backyard. 

Visitors not only purchased roots and tubers but also savoured various delicacies made using them at the venue. 

Cooking contest: A cooking contest held on day-2 saw 12 participants preparing various dishes including medicinal jamoon using roots, samosa with sweet potato as a filler, karjikai, laddu, poori, payasam, tuber palya and roti, purple yam playa and juice. P. Hegde bagged first place while Manjula Prakash and Rathi Santoshi bagged second and third place respectively.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching