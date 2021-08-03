Is MCC fleecing honest citizens?

August 3, 2021

Sir,

I had to visit the MCC Zone-4 office last week because of the pandemic shut down as well as not succeeding in paying the tax online. Fortunately, there was not much rush and the officials concerned were very courteous. I got the form printed in a few minutes.

As a safeguard, I had taken about 20% more than the last year’s tax amount but when I saw the detailed printed form, I was shocked to see some 65% more than last year’s amount!

Considering that last year also the necessary form was automatically generated by the software at the same Zonal Office, I am unable to understand the logic. Anyway I rushed to my bank, collected the necessary amount and duly paid the tax.

Upon scrutiny, I found several inconsistencies. The list is as follows:

The estimated market value has been increased by 3.5 times more than that of last year. Normally, half of the market value is used for tax calculation. But it appears that, for 2021-2022 only, instead of half, a quarter of the market value has been used. In spite of this concession, the market value used is almost double than what was used in the last year for calculations. I wonder what my tax would be next year when this additional concession is removed. Though I have not been able to understand their methodology, it appears that the tax on the cost of the building also has gone up. My house is 21-year-old and in the first year I quoted the exact cost of the house. Since then with the depreciation the value of the building should be less than the original cost price. Is the MCC assuming that my building is brand new? I also notice that this year, tax has been levied on vacant land. It is mandatory to leave some vacant space on all four sides. Besides, one needs to have a drive way to bring one’s car inside and a car port.

Some environmentally-conscious residents have rain water harvesting which requires some space to place the water tanks, pipes, etc. Also one needs some garden space. While the whole country is crying for more breathing space, greenery and trees, the Mysuru City Corporation seems to have a blind eye on this aspect.

Many of us have a small 100 sq.ft room plus a small toilet for the live-in maid servant whose child or children go to the nearby school. The electricity and the water bill for that room are included in my bill. It is a social service provided to the society and tax on that space is improper. I also notice that the Cess of 26% is levied after the tax for vacant land is added. Thus 33% of my total tax is for vacant land. This is completely incorrect.

In spite of all this higher tax, least that the Corporation could do is to maintain good roads, proper rain water drainage and repair of the roads dug for underground disposal water pipes. Also, the officials could increase the percentage of the number of house owners who pay tax by making door-to-door check. Will the MCC officials stop fleecing the honest citizens and pay more attention to the citizen’s dire necessities?

– U.B. Acharya, Jayalakshmipuram, 26.7. 2021

