Is water billing online a rocket technology ?

November 10, 2022

Sir,

While the whole country is moving on fast track with digital payments, including footpath vendors, it seems that MCC is still in deep sleep. Since February 2022, the water bill which used to be generated online has disappeared. On enquiry with the concerned, the answer is ‘they are working’.

I wonder here what is there to work. Is there any special code to be written ? Why, is it a rocket technology ?

I pity consumers who visit the VVWW counters to pay, that too the counter near the Vijayanagar water tank, where one has to make herculean efforts to enter the premises, due to bad condition, forget walking here.

I hope, MCC will wake up from its deep slumber at least now and generate water bills online and ensure receipts by Google Pay, Phone Pe or as the case may be.

– Vijay Hemmige, Vijayanagar Railway Layout, 2.11.2022

