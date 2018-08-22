ISRO team to study landslides in Kodagu

Madikeri: A team from Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is scheduled to reach Kodagu today to study the massive landslides that has ravaged the district.

Landslides of such a magnitude have never occurred in Kodagu and it is for the first time that the district is reeling under widespread devastation.

The ISRO team will study the scientific reason behind the landslides in Madikeri and Somwarpet taluks where over 2,000 acres have literally been reduced to mounds of mud and slush. The team will also study the occurrence of mild earthquake last month and its repercussions.

Kodagu is considered as a safe place from geological disasters and due to constant and continuous exploitation, greenery has been considerably reduced. Mountains have been cut for human use.

The ISRO team is also expected to study land use pattern and is set to visit areas including Jodupala, Makkandur and Monnangeri.

Apart from the ISRO team, geology and earth sciences experts will arrive from Himachal Pradesh to study the landslides.

These experts are coming to Kodagu following a request from the State Government.

Since Himachal Pradesh sees landslips frequently, Karnataka government has reached out to that State and sought assistance in assessing and rehabilitating people affected by landslips in Kodagu.