Thousands offer Bakrid prayers at Eidgah Maidan

Mysuru: Thousands of Muslim brethren gathered at the Eidgah Maidan in Tilak Nagar to offer Eid prayers as part of Bakrid, this morning. The prayer was led by Sir Khazi of Mysore Hazrath Moulana Mohammad Usman Shariff.

In his message, Sir Khazi said that it is that time of the year when families come together again to observe Bakrid. This festival commemorates the readiness of Ibrahim Khaleelullah to sacrifice his son Ismail Jabiullah in order to prove his obedience to Allah.

“On this day, we sacrifice the animal dear to us to prove the devotion to Allah. The feast is prepared thereafter and divided into three parts. One is for family, friends and neighbours, the second part is distributed among the poor and needy and last part is retained for the immediate family,” the Sir Khazi said.

The Sir Khazi of Mysuru also called upon all people irrespective of their caste and religion to participate in the festival as such occasions are meant to bring communities together and also build communal harmony and friendship and for his community people to also participate in the festivals of other religions. He said that this Bakrid’s special prayer is also for the flood-affected victims of Kodagu and Kerala.

Jamaate-Islami-Hind, Mysuru, is also collecting funds for the flood-hit victims. On the occasion Salaam Welfare Association President Abdul Salaam felicitated Sir Khazi.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore and Goa Universities Prof. Sheik Ali, Corporator Suhail Baig, Social Worker Pajamill, Mysuru District Wakf Committee Vice-Chairman Jameel Ahmed Ashraf, ABS Syded Abbas of ABS Comfort and others were present.

READ ALSO  Foundation laying for fencing of Eidgah Maidan by Roshan Baig tomorrow

The Eid prayers were also offered in the Mosques in Rajiv Nagar, Mandi Mohalla, Ghousia Nagar and other extensions.

August 22, 2018

